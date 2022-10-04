Govi (GOVI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million

Govi (GOVI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Govi coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001220 BTC on major exchanges. Govi has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $297,694.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Govi has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Govi Coin Profile

Govi launched on December 23rd, 2020. Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Govi is www.cvi.finance.

Govi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

