Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 80,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,782 shares of company stock worth $25,456,697 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $232.25 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

