Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,025,000 after acquiring an additional 104,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $522.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

