Granite Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 136,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Hawaiian Electric Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 46.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $895.61 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

