Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Banner worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banner by 11.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $156.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Banner Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

