Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie Buys 200 Shares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,696,016.04.
Kevan Stuart Gorrie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 23rd, Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 150 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$68.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,335.00.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 323 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$77.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,942.38.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
