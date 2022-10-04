Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie Buys 200 Shares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,696,016.04.

Kevan Stuart Gorrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 150 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$68.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,335.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 323 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$77.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,942.38.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

See Also

