GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $209.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.34.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

