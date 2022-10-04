GraniteShares Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $154.88 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

