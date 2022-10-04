GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Moderna by 188.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,247,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,048 shares of company stock worth $99,283,142 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.