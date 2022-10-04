GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $151.35 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.77 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

