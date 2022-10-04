GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 203,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after buying an additional 54,427 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

