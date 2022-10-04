GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $320.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.94 and a 1-year high of $753.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.26 and a 200-day moving average of $465.36.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

