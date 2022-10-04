GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $239.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

