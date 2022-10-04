GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $328,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Chubb by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 63,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Up 2.9 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Shares of CB opened at $187.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.17 and its 200 day moving average is $198.98. The company has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

