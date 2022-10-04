GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $374,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $171.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.