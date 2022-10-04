GraniteShares Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

