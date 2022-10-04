GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 25.7% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

