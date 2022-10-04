GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 418 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,923,000 after buying an additional 54,455 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 448,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,799,000 after buying an additional 277,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Trading Up 4.2 %

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

