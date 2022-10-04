GraniteShares Advisors LLC Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.3 %

AMD opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

