Graviton Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17.25 Million (GRAV)

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $17.25 million and $28,153.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviton has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Graviton Profile

Graviton is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

