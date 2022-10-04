Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $594,661.37 and $64.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.30 or 0.99983974 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004657 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00063816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00078463 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance (CRYPTO:GFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2021. Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

