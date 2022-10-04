Gravity Finance Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s launch date was April 12th, 2021. Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,193,947,171 coins. Gravity Finance’s official website is gravityfinance.io/en/home. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity Finance is DeFi platform deployed on the Polygon Network and currently offers the following features: Swap Exchange; Farms; Yield Optimizing; Vaults; Launchpad (token sales).Gravity Token Holders (GFI) earn fees from the platform’s products and are also entitled to various other benefits.The official Gravity Finance ticker is “GFI” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

