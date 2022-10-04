Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Short Interest Update

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 581,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Grenke Price Performance
Shares of Grenke stock opened at 24.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 31.93. Grenke has a 12 month low of 24.10 and a 12 month high of 24.10.
Grenke Company Profile
