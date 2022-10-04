Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on October 28th

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GRID stock opened at GBX 171 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £925.58 million and a P/E ratio of 837.50. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.22). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.89.

Get Gresham House Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Duncan Neale bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £5,024 ($6,070.57). In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,425.81 ($12,597.64). Also, insider Duncan Neale purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £5,024 ($6,070.57).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.