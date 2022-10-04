Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on October 28th

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GRID stock opened at GBX 171 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £925.58 million and a P/E ratio of 837.50. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.22). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gresham House Energy Storage Fund
