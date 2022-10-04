Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 35.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $124.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.18 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

