Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Oppenheimer cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
Read More
