Grimes & Company Inc. Has $224,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

IWS stock opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $95.62 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

