Grimes & Company Inc. Has $435,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shares of SHEL opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

