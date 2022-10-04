Grimes & Company Inc. Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

