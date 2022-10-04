Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 131,097 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,649,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $168,601,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,851 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

NIKE Stock Up 2.7 %

NKE stock opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

