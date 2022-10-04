Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $44.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.