Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 27,243 Shares of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iSpecimen were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISPC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iSpecimen in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iSpecimen by 903.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I decreased their price target on shares of iSpecimen from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of ISPC opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. iSpecimen Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 84.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.25%.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

