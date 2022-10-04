Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.71.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $217.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.30 and a 200 day moving average of $252.90. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

