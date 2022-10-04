Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.04. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

