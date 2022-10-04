Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,276 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

