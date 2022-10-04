Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 1,999 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 430.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Innoviva Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.42 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.