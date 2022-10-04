Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 253 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $46.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01.

