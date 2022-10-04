Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.6 %

LLY stock opened at $321.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The company has a market cap of $305.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.