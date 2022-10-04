Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of UNP stock opened at $200.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.73 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.36.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
