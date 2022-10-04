Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Stryker by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $209.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.34. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

