Grin (GRIN) Price Up 3.9% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $4.99 million and $83,674.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,343.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00272710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00137043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00722868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00598064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00598359 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00241644 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 84,962,483 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.