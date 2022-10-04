Grupo Nutresa S. A. (GCHOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GCHOY opened at 11.00 on Tuesday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a fifty-two week low of 7.50 and a fifty-two week high of 13.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.53.
About Grupo Nutresa S. A.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Nutresa S. A. (GCHOY)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.