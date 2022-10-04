Grupo Nutresa S. A. (GCHOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GCHOY opened at 11.00 on Tuesday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a fifty-two week low of 7.50 and a fifty-two week high of 13.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.53.

About Grupo Nutresa S. A.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

