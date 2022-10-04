GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 52.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $129,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

