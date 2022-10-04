GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 52.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%.
Institutional Trading of GSI Technology
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
