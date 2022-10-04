Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $15.04 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average of $146.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.21 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $306.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

