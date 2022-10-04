GYEN (GYEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $351,382.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, GYEN has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $24.35 million and $351,382.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was December 11th, 2019. GYEN’s total supply is 3,513,194,680 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com/gyen.

GYEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.