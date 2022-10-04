GYSR (GYSR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,217.00

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. GYSR has a total market capitalization of $636,634.75 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYSR has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYSR coin can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GYSR alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GYSR

The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr. The official website for GYSR is gysr.io. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io.

Buying and Selling GYSR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYSR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYSR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYSR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYSR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.