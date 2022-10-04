Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $637,411.89 and approximately $2,360.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,341.84 or 1.00011420 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00049745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance.

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

