Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $487,897,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $677,566,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $389,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.09. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

