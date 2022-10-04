HaloDAO (RNBW) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19,778.49

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $19,778.49 and approximately $118.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HaloDAO

RNBW is a coin. HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,874,776 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HaloDAO Protocol is a decentralised application platform designed to provide stablecoins optimised swaps between each other and against other crypto assets via an automated market maker. It also has the function of enabling stablecoin lending markets. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

