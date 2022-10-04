Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 3.5 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.37%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

